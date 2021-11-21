Kalmar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $153,042.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00003627 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $153,042.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00090549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.88 or 0.07290445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.50 or 0.99959061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,225,446 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

