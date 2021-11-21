Katalyo Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $70,999.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.23 or 0.07228333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.90 or 0.99878300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

