KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90.

Get KBC Group alerts:

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.