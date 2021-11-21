Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 35,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Kearny Financial worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 156.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $977.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

