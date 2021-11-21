Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $444.67 million and approximately $86.32 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00233319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,721,780 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.