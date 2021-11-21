Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.50% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

