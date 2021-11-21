Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 430,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 250,244 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.9% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

