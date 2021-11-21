Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.71.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KMB stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
