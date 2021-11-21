Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

