KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Market Cap Reaches $275,831.89

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $275,831.89 and $46,322.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00222236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,761,447,950 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

