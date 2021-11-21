Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,426 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KNSA opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.