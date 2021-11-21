Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on KIRK. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

