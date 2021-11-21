Kleros (PNK) Price Down 17% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $64.32 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.73 or 0.00807063 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.