Klimatas (KTS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,214.08 and $6.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

