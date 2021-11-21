KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 102.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 69,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.75.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $329.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $330.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

