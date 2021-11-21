KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $257.19 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.40 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

