KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 342,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 74.4% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

