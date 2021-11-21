KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.27 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

