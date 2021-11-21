KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $678.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

