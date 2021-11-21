KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $43.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

