KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 773.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $392.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.76.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

