KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

