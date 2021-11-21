KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 234 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $900.44 and a 200 day moving average of $891.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $669.00 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.