KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 8,194 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $356.17 and a 1-year high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

