KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $120.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

