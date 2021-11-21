KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Welltower by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

