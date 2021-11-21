Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE KN opened at $22.05 on Friday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 411,739 shares of company stock worth $8,583,576. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 66.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 178.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 138,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 100,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

