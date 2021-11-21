Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.