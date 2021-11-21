KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $3.51

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. KOK has a market cap of $376.55 million and $10.44 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00006137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

