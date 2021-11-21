Komodo Hits Market Cap of $129.59 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Komodo has a market cap of $129.59 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.81 or 0.00374710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00179790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001143 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,866,998 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

