Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 36.7% in October

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.0 days.

KNCRF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

