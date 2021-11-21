Konomi Network Hits One Day Volume of $1.36 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $18.96 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00235449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00088240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

