Kryll (KRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.00 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00003460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $76.00 million and $5.56 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

