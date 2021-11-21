KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of KT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 418,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,493. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. KT has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
KT Company Profile
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
