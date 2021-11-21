KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 418,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,493. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. KT has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $26,328,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 49.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 82.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KT by 86.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

