Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Up 37.4% in October

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE KUKE opened at $4.40 on Friday. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KUKE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

