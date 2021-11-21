KUN One Day Volume Tops $566.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $19.94 or 0.00034557 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $39,876.50 and $566.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.81 or 0.07206266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.34 or 0.99977881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

