Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $700,839.41 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $700,839.41 and $48,651.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003916 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars.

