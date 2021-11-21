Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,560.65

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $296,560.65 and approximately $76,231.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.18 or 0.07289220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,543.75 or 1.00048287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

