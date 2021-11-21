Landshare (LAND) Reaches Market Cap of $8.82 Million

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Landshare has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.57 or 0.00013076 BTC on major exchanges. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $395,765.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00221119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,811 coins and its circulating supply is 1,165,669 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

