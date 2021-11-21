Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Holdings Trimmed by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises approximately 10.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Lantheus worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

