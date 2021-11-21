Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,754 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.18. The company has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

