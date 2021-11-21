Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,669 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its position in NVIDIA by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 54,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 185,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,483,000 after buying an additional 139,168 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.75.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $329.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $330.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

