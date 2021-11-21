LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Cap of $169,214.62

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. LHT has a total market capitalization of $169,214.62 and approximately $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005245 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008122 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.