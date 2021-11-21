Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.1 days.
Shares of LNNGF opened at $12.18 on Friday. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.
Li Ning Company Profile
