Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.1 days.

Shares of LNNGF opened at $12.18 on Friday. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

