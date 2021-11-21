Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 52.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

