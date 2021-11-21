Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will announce $354.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.99 million and the lowest is $351.27 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $21.04.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

