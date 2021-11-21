LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LIFULL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get LIFULL alerts:

LIFULL stock remained flat at $$3.27 during midday trading on Friday. LIFULL has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.