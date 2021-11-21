Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $144,767.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.46 or 0.00374703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

