Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several brokerages have commented on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 112.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

