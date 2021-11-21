LINK One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.01 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. LINK has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $26.01 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $272.81 or 0.00468415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00073961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.87 or 0.07223116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,353.15 or 1.00191194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

