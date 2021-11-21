LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.20 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $32,110.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001412 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00024718 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.